FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – In celebration of National Future Farmers of America Week, students at Lincoln County High School rode their tractors to school Friday morning.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1979, Tractor Day is a celebration many students look forward to. It all started after a couple of teachers tried to find out-of-the-box ways to excite students that were part of the Future Farmers of America.

Stan Golden, who helped start the tradition, told News 19, “We were just trying to come up with ways to engage kids in our FFA program and it kind of snowballed after that, and to see it still going on today is just fantastic.”

Now, Tractor Day goes far beyond just showing up to school in tractors; FFA helps build students’ leadership skills and prepares them for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

“FFA is an organization where if you’re interested in agriculture, whether it be mechanics, plants, or animals, you can just embrace your passion,” sophomore Jay Patterson explained.

For some students, Friday’s event is the reason they get into the agricultural field.

“What got them excited about agriculture and going to work in that field was driving a tractor to school, so that’s the hidden blessing in it,” Golden added.

So, for the 43rd year, students had to wake up extra early to make sure they made it to the festivities on time. One student traveled 27 miles and woke up at 4:50 a.m.

For some students, like sophomore Macie Kent. participating in Tractor Day has been something she’s dreamt of since she was a little girl.

“My favorite part of Tractor Day is ever since I was little I came here and watched them drive down the road,” Kent told News 19. “I always imagined I’d one day be out here riding a tractor and now I am, so it’s a dream come true.”