FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Serving as a sort of “end cap” to National Future Farmers of America (FFA) week, students at Lincoln County High School will drive their tractors to school on Friday, Feb. 24.

Tractor Day started in 1979 as teachers were trying to think of a way to get FFA students excited. Now it’s over 40 years strong in celebrating the role agriculture plays in the community, lives, and education.

In 2022, one of those founding teachers told News 19, “We were just trying to come up with ways to engage kids in our FFA program and it kind of snowballed after that,” said Stan Golden. “And to see it still going on today is just fantastic.”

The tradition is not just a display and a heartwarming site to see for local residents, with teachers and FFA students alike saying it goes much deeper than that, preparing students to build leadership skills, preparing them for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

“FFA is an organization where if you’re interested in agriculture, whether it be mechanics, plants, or animals, you can just embrace your passion,” student Jay Patterson explained.

Despite having to wake up quite a bit earlier to make it to school on time, some students have spent their whole lives watching the tractors parade through the streets of Fayetteville.

“My favorite part of Tractor Day is ever since I was little I came here and watched them drive down the road,” said student Macie Kent. “I always imagined I’d one day be out here riding a tractor and now I am, so it’s a dream come true.”