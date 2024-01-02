GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — For the cost of one-day admission to Anakeesta, Tennessee residents can get an annual pass with all of its benefits, the Gatlinburg attraction announced.

Anakeesta announced on Monday that it is bringing back its popular “Pay for a day, Adventure all year” deal, which allows Tennesseans to purchase a Tennessee Resident Pass online and, if it is redeemed by March 3 with a valid Tennessee photo ID, receive an annual pass for the cost a general admission for a single day.

In addition to admission into the park, guests who purchase the pass will also receive a one-time coaster pass for two rides on either the Hellbender or Rail Runner Mountain Coaster and 20% off of future Coaster Pass purchases.

The Tennessee Resident Passes must be purchased online and cannot be upgraded on-site, but all Annual Pass perks will be honored for those who redeem their pass in-park by March 3.

For more information, visit Anakeesta.com or call (865) 325-2400.