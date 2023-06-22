NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources have told News 2 State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien that Republican leaders in Tennessee were sent letters that had white powder on them.

The area around the Cordell Hull building has been shut down as officials investigate.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) issued the following statement on the incident:

“I am aware of a possible issue involving the legislative offices of some members of House Republican leadership receiving in the mail a white powder substance. The sixth floor has been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and hazmat teams are on scene assessing the situation.”

A text from a source inside the Capitol read, “We should be able to leave soon. Some kind of over the counter stuff we’re told sent to several members and told some was also sent to other politicians across the country.”

Meanwhile, the House Republican Party shared the following statement:

“Members of the Tennessee House Republican leadership today received letters containing an unknown white powder. The letters contained obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans. The sixth floor of the Cordell Hull Building remains on lockdown while Homeland Security and first responders investigate. All employees and members in the building are safe.”

Just before 2 p.m., O’Brien tweeted that Capitol personnel were being let back into the building. He said he was also told the powdery substance is “some sort of over the counter product.”

His sources from inside the Capitol also told him the letter sent to Tennessee lawmakers is the same as one sent to Kansas lawmakers days ago.

The FBI confirmed to News 2 that they are investigating the situation and issued the following statement:

“The FBI is investigating a series of suspicious letters sent to a number of public officials. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters. Laboratory testing is ongoing but at this time has not indicated a risk to public safety. Additional testing will be needed to fully identify the unknown substance in the letters.

“Law enforcement and public safety officials are working to determine how many letters were sent, the individual or individuals responsible for the letters, and the motive behind the letters. As this is an ongoing matter, we will not be commenting further regarding our steps or methods, but the public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public’s safety as its top priority.

“The FBI would also like to remind everyone to exercise care in handling mail, especially from unrecognized senders. If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately.”