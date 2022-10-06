MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured and another person died in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other.

One driver was pronounced dead. That driver has not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office said Rep. Gant was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. While THP could not say whether anyone was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, they did say they will be seeking blood tests and an autopsy.

Lawmakers are reacting to the news on social media.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a Facebook post, “Please join me in praying for my friend, State Representative Ron M. Gant, who was in a serious car accident tonight. May God bring quick healing to Ron and comfort to his loved ones.”

Senator London Lamar responded on Twitter saying, “Sending prayers to my friend @RonGant!!!!!”

Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, also responded to the crash on Twitter, writing in part, “We are thankful for all the emergency personnel, physicians, and nurses who provided amazing care and comfort to him and his family.”

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.