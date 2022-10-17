NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Could the Tennessee Titans be getting a new stadium?

Nashville mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will host a press conference Monday to provide an update on ongoing discussions around a potential new stadium deal.

Mayor Cooper will be joined by Burke Nihill, President and CEO of the Tennessee Titans, at the press conference set to begin at 2 p.m.

A report by the Beacon Center revealed most Tennesseans disagree with the idea that the state should be contributing funds to a new Titans stadium.

In April, News 2 learned the project is estimated to be around $2 billion. At the time, House Speaker Cameron Sexton told WTN 99.7 the Adams family and the Titan’s ownership group was willing to put $700 million toward building a new stadium. The additional funds would be from Governor Bill Lee’s proposal of $500 million from the state, with the condition that the stadium have an enclosed roof.

An enclosed stadium could attract events like the Super Bowl and Final Four. The stadium opened in 1999 and has since been the home of the Tennessee Titans.