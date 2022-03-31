KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wears Valley wildfire, officially called Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, now spanning 3,700 acres, began Wednesday afternoon. People with HER Photography happened to be on the mountain just after the fire broke out and shared drone video with WATE 6 On Your Side.

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. – The first report of a Hatcher Mountain fire on indigo Lane in Sevier County/Wears Valley. The fire was reported as spanning 20 acres.

12 p.m. – Wears Valley Fire Department issued an evacuation notice for anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane.

12:30 p.m. – Capt. Jon Lanier of Walden’s Creek Fire Department reports 2 complete structure losses and multiple damaged vehicles. Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Forestry Fire and the Wildland Task Force responded to the fire.

1:15 p.m. – Evacuation notice for the Shagbark and Preserve Areas. A shelter was established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents who were ordered to evacuate.

2 p.m. – Evacuation notice issued for Covered Bridge Resort. Wears Valley Road is closed at Pigeon Forge city limits.

2:15 p.m. – District One strike team is activated and responding to Wears Valley.

3:30 p.m. – Walters State Sevier County Campus closed for the remainder of the day, moving classes online.

4:10 p.m. – Mandatory evacuation for Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road.

5 p.m. – Forestry Department reports the fire covering 250 acres, one injury and 0% contained.

7:30 p.m. – Evacuation ordered for Walden’s Creek and Wears Valley area.

8:30 p.m. – The fire is reported as spaning 1,000 acres and had affected 35 structures.

Thursday 11:00 a.m. – The fire has covered a span of 3,700 acres, is 5% contained and no fatalities to report.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as crews work to put out the flames.