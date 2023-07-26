FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Three employees of the City of Fayetteville have formally resigned from their positions, according to city officials.

Ashlee Fugate, Human Resources Specialist; Jamey Owen, Director of Finance and Brian Carter, Director of Parks and Recreation reportedly all turned in their resignations late last week.

Kevin Owens, City Administrator, confirmed with News 19 on Wednesday that all three of the employees made the decision for “better opportunities.”

Owens added that each of them provided the City with a three-week notice.

“We are currently working on a transition and interim plans which will include the three employees vacating their jobs,” explained Owens.

Carter was named Director of Parks and Recreation in October 2021, while Owen began her role in August 2022. News 19 reached out to all three employees but did not hear back before this article was published.

“Vacant positions are currently being properly advertised,” Owens stated. “And utilizing some connections with professional networking for recruitment.”