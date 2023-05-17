LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Three family members have been arrested on murder charges after the remains of an infant were found in a Lincoln County home in early 2022.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said they were notified of the possible death of a child on January 23, 2022.

“Based on the information received and upon further investigation, a search warrant was granted for a residence located in the southern part of Lincoln County, Tennessee, where the remains of an infant were found,” the LCSD said in a press release.

After further investigation, LCSD said that three people were indicted on May 16.

Kelsie Higby, the infant’s mother; Aimee Higby, the maternal grandmother of the infant; and Christopher Chapman, the brother-in-law of the grandmother, were all charged and indicted.

Kelsie Higby (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department) Aimee Higby (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department) Christopher Chapman (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities said they are all facing first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, simple possession/ casual exchange of fentanyl, simple possession/ casual exchange of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Chapman is also facing an unrelated charge for attempted theft.

All three suspects are being held in lieu of a $5 million dollar bond.