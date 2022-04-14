NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people were without power Thursday morning as storms continued to make their way across Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee Electric reported 17,000 outages caused by overnight thunderstorms. Crews worked overnight to restore power, and now about 1,200 customers are impacted.

The Nashville Electric Service also worked overnight to restore power. Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, 2,812 customers were without power, with the largest outage reported in the West Nashville area.

MTE crews work to restore power (Courtesy: Middle Tennessee Electric)

MTE crews work to restore power (Courtesy: Middle Tennessee Electric) MTE crews worked overnight into Thursday morning to restore power after severe storms. (Courtesy: Middle Tennessee Electric)

Duck River Electric also reported just over 1,700 outages Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, Williamson County Rescue Squad advised drivers to avoid the area of Old Hillsboro Road through downtown Leiper’s Fork as powerlines are down in the area. Crews worked to make sure the area is safe and advise everyone to stay home if possible.

Williamson County had a Tornado Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rutherford, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee and De Kalb counties were under a Tornado Warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday.