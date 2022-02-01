News 2 is streaming the trial with periodic breaks. Graphic imagery is expected and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Antioch Waffle House shooting, the trial for the gunman began Monday with emotional testimony from victims’ families and survivors. Four people were killed — DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20 — in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018.

During opening statements Monday, the prosecution argued Travis Reinking went to Waffle House with intent to take lives, while his defense attorneys claimed he suffered from delusions for years leading up to that morning.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department gave gruesome and emotional testimony about what they witnessed at the scene of the mass shooting.

Surveillance video from the deadly shooting was also shown in the courtroom, prompting outbreaks from heartbroken families.

The last person to take the stand Monday was the man who wrestled the rifle away from the gunman. James Shaw, who’s known as the “Waffle House Hero.” Shaw said a voice told him to act. Never before seen surveillance video of the intense encounter with Reinking, who was naked from the waist down, was then played. Shaw narrated the video, showing him grab the Bushmaster rifle despite it burning his hands and tossing it over the counter.

Judge Fishburn said 62 are expected to take the stand throughout the trial.

Reinking was indicted on 17 counts, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. His trial was delayed several months while he was treated for schizophrenia and was cleared to once again stand trial.

