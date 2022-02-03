MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphians found themselves without power Thursday morning as an ice storm moved across Shelby County.



WREG will provide updates from MLGW’s outage map as they become available.



MLGW customers still without service are encouraged to call the Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500. To report an emergency, such as a down power line or a gas leak, MLGW asks you call (901) 528-4465.



As of 10:05 AM, there are 1032 outages reported affecting 51,211 customers.





As of 9:40 AM, there are 969 outages reported affecting 43,481 customers.

As of 9:40 AM, there are 888 outages reported affecting 37,700 customers.

As of 9:35 AM, there are 823 outages reported affecting 36,652 customers.

As of 9:30 AM, there are 752 outages reported affecting 33,663 customers.

As of 9:25 AM, there are 741 outages reported affecting 29,937 customers.

As of 9:13 AM, there are 649 outages reported affecting 27,053 customers.

As of 9:05 AM, there are 599 outages reported affecting 25,136 customers.

As of 8:55 AM, there are 499 outages reported affecting 21,055 customers.



As of 8:40 AM, there are 405 outages reported affecting 19,278 customers.



As of 8:30 AM, there are 434 outages reported affecting 15,934 customers.

As of 8:20 AM, there are 334 outages reported affecting 11,398 customers.

As of 8:14 AM, there are 258 outages reported affecting 8,170 customers.

As of 8:00 AM, there are 207 outages reported affecting 6,565 customers.

As of 7:45 AM, there are 86 outages reported affecting 2,282 customers.

As of 7:30 AM, there are 47 outages reported affecting 1,415 customers.

WREG will continue to update as power is restored.