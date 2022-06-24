NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers and political officials have sounded off on the latest Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade allowing state’s to ban abortion, which was handed down by the highest court in the land Friday morning.

The move triggers a law that bans all abortions in the state with few exceptions in Tennessee.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R)

“Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion.

“Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process. It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught.

“The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable. We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families.” – Twitter

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R)

“I believe we have a moral duty to protect unborn children who cannot protect themselves. Today is a consequential day, not only for those who believe that all life is a precious gift, but also for American democracy and the rule of law. This decision doesn’t ban abortion—it simply returns decision-making on abortion to the people. That’s how it should be in a republic—matters not addressed by the Constitution should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, not by nine unelected judges in Washington, D.C. I will continue to strongly advocate for pro-life policies that safeguard our children and our families.”

U.S. Rep. John Rose (R) District 6

“Today’s ruling will ensure a brighter future for our country, one built on life and a new generation of hope. The high court was right to return this decision to state legislatures and Congress. Tens of millions of voices have been silenced since a liberal, activist court ruled, incorrectly, that the right to an abortion is implied in the 14th amendment in its 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade. There is more work to be done, and I will proudly continue the fight to protect life.”

Gov. Bill Lee (R)

“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful chapter for our country. After years of heartfelt prayer & thoughtful policy, America has a historic opportunity to support women, children & strong families while reconciling the pain & loss caused by Roe. We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.” – Twitter

State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R) District 11

“This is a good day for America, a good day for the unborn, a good day for federalism, and a good day to celebrate that the #SCOTUS can still overturn a previous unjust ruling. Tennesseans know that all life has value because we are created in the image of God.” – Twitter

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D) District 29

“With this one opinion, #SCOTUS has rolled back the clock on women’s rights. This decision puts the lives of women in imminent danger by handing politicians control over our most personal healthcare decisions. I’m absolutely livid and heartbroken.”

State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D) District 21

“This is a radical Supreme Court in a hurry to roll back the clock on abortion rights, privacy rights, voting rights, with more on their reactionary agenda.” – Twitter

State Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D) District 19

“Bans off my body.” – Twitter

State Rep. Jim Cooper (D) District 5

“This has to be a wake-up call. SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, reversing a constitutional right. That has really never happened before. Each of us values our rights differently, but they are all important, and should never be taken away. Our fears were realized with this attack on women and the rights of all Americans. Now, abortion is effectively banned in Tennessee and more than a dozen other states. This compromises the health and safety of those seeking necessary reproductive healthcare. Justice Thomas wrote that he’s prepared to overturn the rights conferred by the Court in Obergefell, Lawrence, and Griswold. It’s a dark day for our country.” – Twitter

Tennessee House Republican Caucus

“Today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling ends a 50-year-long national tragedy that deprived 63 million innocent human beings of life. For decades, Republicans have fought to advance and uphold the pro-life and pro-family values held by an overwhelming majority of Tennesseans. Today, we celebrate a momentous victory. We applaud the justices for their wisdom in recognizing a vulnerable baby still in its mother’s womb is a precious life worthy of protection. Tennessee House Republicans continue our unwavering commitment to fight for families and defend the defenseless.”

Tennessee Democratic Party

“This decision is a direct assault on the rights of Tennesseeans. The Court’s interpretation of the constitution on this issue is flawed and a direct insertion of political activism on the highest court in the land. This decision made by a conservative majority on the court, will empower a radical majority serving in state

legislatures across the country. Politicians will be even more emboldened by this decision to impose their most restrictive views on us. Today, an essential and lifesaving freedom was discarded by a court installed to protect it.” – Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair

“We are going to keep pushing back against anti-choice representatives and legislation any chance we get. The Tennessee Democratic Party will work to support pro-choice candidates and legislators as well as abortion rights groups in state. We’re prepared to fight for the safety and autonomy of Tennesseeans.” – Brit Bender, TNDP Executive Director

Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D)

“I am horrified that the Supreme Court would overturn precedent that’s been on the books for fifty years. I remain firmly in support of protecting women’s health care and a person’s right to choose. The legislature in Tennessee has decided to make it harder for women to access the care that they need — that is not who Nashville is. We strive to be a place where everyone – no matter your zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, income, or belief can live and thrive. It’s why people and businesses from all over the world move to Nashville. Today, I stand with the people of Nashville and Davidson County who have just had a fundamental right taken away from them.”

Freddie O’Connell (D) Metro District 19

“As someone who personally knows too many women who are the victims of sexual violence, I intend to fight to ensure that one of our core values does not become forcing motherhood through violence. We must ensure access to safe, legal abortions. As a father of two daughters, I cannot imagine living in a world where there would even be a possibility I’d have to say, ‘I’m sorry you were raped, but now you have to become the mother of your rapist’s child.'” – Twitter