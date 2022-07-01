FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ended up in a standoff with a man who had booby-trapped his home on Thursday.

Authorities said that while serving a warrant on the 490-block of Sarvis Branch Road in Estill Springs, Tenn., they were met by Phillip Matthew Elliott, who had barricaded himself into the home.

The officers attempted to throw tear gas twice, however, Elliott shot at them both times. After being able to speak with him, officers eventually arrested Elliott

When officers searched the home, they found booby traps set for the officers. Fishing hooks were hanging from the ceiling at eye level and floorboards were covered in upwards-facing nails.

Elliott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule six narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a drug-related bench warrant.

He was taken to the Franklin County Jail with a $500,000 bond. His court date has been set for September 26 at the Franklin County General Session Court.