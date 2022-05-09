MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a week after human remains were found in a home in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, an Etowah man has been charged with murder.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said a multi-agency effort lead to the arrest Friday. TBI along with Monroe, Polk and McMinn counties worked to find the suspect.
On May 1, law enforcement received a report of human remains found in a wooded area on Old Furnace Road. An autopsy confirmed the victim was 64-year-old John Henry Ball of Delano in Polk County.
Then, on May 5, John Scott Ball, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Ball is currently being held without bond in the Polk County Jail until his next scheduled court appearance.