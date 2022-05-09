MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a week after human remains were found in a home in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, an Etowah man has been charged with murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said a multi-agency effort lead to the arrest Friday. TBI along with Monroe, Polk and McMinn counties worked to find the suspect.

On May 1, law enforcement received a report of human remains found in a wooded area on Old Furnace Road. An autopsy confirmed the victim was 64-year-old John Henry Ball of Delano in Polk County.

John Scott Ball mugshot (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Then, on May 5, John Scott Ball, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Ball is currently being held without bond in the Polk County Jail until his next scheduled court appearance.