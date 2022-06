NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s annual Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 11.

On Free Fishing Day, anyone may fish Tennessee’s public waters without a license.

Children 15 years and younger may also fish without a license from June 11–17.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other organizations have planned special fishing events primary for children. A list of events can be found at on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website.