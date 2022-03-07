KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sadly for Tennessee football fans, the traditional Orange & White Game will not be open to the viewing public this spring as major renovations continue at Neyland Stadium ahead of the 2022 season.

The annual spring football intrasquad scrimmage will still take place, but be closed to the general public. It will be at the Anderson Training Center due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts with other venues.

The scrimmage will be on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. There will not be a livestream of the event, but Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza welcomes fans to come and watch the game on two of their big screens.

Volunteer Village will have food trucks, music and activities for fans of all ages to enjoy as well as live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guests playing on the screen.

Renovations underway at Neyland Stadium include the addition of two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium with a party deck social gathering space in the upper north end as well as a lower-west premium club and enhanced chairback seating in multiple sections.

The Anderson Training Facility is also undergoing a $30-million expansion. According to UT Athletics, 36,000 square feet will be added to the Tennessee football headquarters along with the renovations of nearly 100,000 square feet of the existing space.