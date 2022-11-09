NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the 5th Congressional district for Tennessee from the November 8 Tennessee general election as votes continue to be counted.

Late Tuesday night, Conservative Republican Andy Ogles declared victory in the newly carved-up congressional district. Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) has conceded.

The district was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper. Earlier this year, the state’s 3rd longest-serving member of Congress, announced he would not seek another term in office after 32 years. Cooper opposed the Tennessee General Assembly’s redistricting plan, which he said was “dismembering Nashville.”

The district, which previously included all of Davidson and Dickson counties, was redistricted in 2020 and will now include only the southern portion of Davidson County, as well as a portion of Wilson and Williamson counties and all of Maury, Lewis and Marshall counties.

Track the election results from the other eight U.S. House of Representatives races here.