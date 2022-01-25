Tennessee bill would lower handgun carry age from 21 to 18

A new bill proposed in Tennessee could lower the minimum age for carrying a handgun in the state from 21 to 18.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill introduced in the General Assembly would lower the minimum age for carrying a handgun.

If House Bill 1735 becomes law, Tennesseans 18 years and older would be able to carry a handgun openly or concealed under the state’s permitless carry laws or obtain an enhanced or concealed handgun permit.

Last year, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation allowing most Tennesseans 21 and older, or 18 and older if they meet certain military-service provisions, to carry a handgun without a carry permit. A permit is still required to carry a handgun in some places.

The new legislation to lower the carry age is sponsored by Rep. Chris Todd (R-Jackson). It was referred to the House Civil Justice Subcommittee on Monday.

A companion bill has not been introduced in the Senate yet.

Another bill before the General Assembly would allow permit holders to carry any firearm, not just handguns.