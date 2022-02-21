SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Morgan County, Alabama who allegedly stole a Blue Ford truck in the county.

He has been identified as Adam D. Wilson, 36, of Lacey’s Spring, Alabama. The sheriff’s office believes he is traveling in a stolen 1996 Blue Ford F-150 truck and the direction of travel is unknown. SCSO shared that the truck was taken Thursday afternoon from an area where Wilson was known to be on foot.

Morgan County authorities said Wilson abducted a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint in May 2021, and is wanted for violating terms of his pre-trial release bond. A warrant was issued Friday.

SCSO is asking anyone with information about the subject or vehicle are asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.