WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Tennessee are asking residents to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect traveling on foot and considered armed and dangerous.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is wanted in the homicide of a 35-year-old man that happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday on Couchville Pike near the Wilson County line. They are calling it “an isolated domestic-related murder.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall wearing blue jeans and boots. He may have a gun with him as well. Detectives say the suspect was dropped off in the area of Couchville Pike near Interstate 840 in Wilson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching by helicopter, while deputies and K9 units with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are running tracks and drones. Deputies from both Rutherford and Wilson County are searching for the suspect through patrols.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach or go near him.

If you have any information, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.