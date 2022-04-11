NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old driver was arrested Saturday night after jumping out of a moving, stolen pickup truck on Dickerson Pike at Ben Allen Road.

Police say officers located the stolen truck, a 2019 Ford Raptor, at Cobblestone Corners apartment complex on Ben Allen Road. Once spike strips were deployed, the teen jumped out of the moving truck, which continued down a steep embankment. The teen fled on foot and was soon taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, the teen was found with a key fob belonging to a Jeep Wagoneer that had also been reported stolen. Police say they are continuing to investigate the teen’s possible involvement in other crimes, including robbery.

The Ford Raptor was reported stolen last Tuesday from a home on Angincourt Way, where it had been left unlocked and with the keys inside.

The teen has been charged in Juvenile Court with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.