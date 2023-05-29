NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite improvements in English Language Arts (ELA) test results, thousands of Tennessee children are at risk of not being promoted to the fourth grade.

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), nearly 60% of third-grade students did not meet or exceed expectations on the ELA test for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests.

The TCAP is a state standardized test that a state website says, “is designed to assess true student understanding, not just basic memorization and test-taking skills.”

However, because of a new state law meant to keep students reading at grade level, a third-grader’s test results decide whether they’ll automatically go on to the next grade.

Below you will find a condensed version of the test you can take yourself. It consists of 20 questions from a sample TCAP assessment.

(Note: For Questions 1-10, you will need to read The Snowman’s Gift. You can find that short story here.)

If you don’t see the quiz above, click here.

This is only a small portion of the test. It does not include any of the verbal or written portions of the assessment. You can find a full practice test here.

If a child is at risk of not being promoted to the fourth grade, parents have a few options for their children.