ARDMORE, Tenn. (WHNT) – An Ardmore man has been arrested for multiple charges of crimes against children, including sexual battery by an authority figure.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 62-year-old Larry Wayne Cunningham was identified through an online chat application he was using to “tell other individuals about sexually abusing children.”

He was allegedly using the app to tell other users about the photos he took of the abuse and share those images. Agents were able to find out more about Cunningham’s activities after placing multiple hidden cameras inside his home.

On Thursday, agents with TBI were able to execute a search warrant for his home, where he was arrested.

Cunningham was charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, and sexual battery by an authority figure.

At the time of publication, he was being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $400,000 bond.