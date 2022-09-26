BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property.

Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the use of certain photos as evidence and revealed that Megan Boswell’s father had requested that the agency search in a storage structure on the property.

Evelyn Boswell

“We received a call from the defendant’s father talking about property — a storage shed on the property,” Fraley said. “He believed it may have been valuable for us to look in it and search, so we did respond and search that. And there was a playhouse…behind that, we found the body in that playhouse in the trashcan.”

Fraley said that the body he found matched the description of Evelyn — who had been described as wearing a purple fleece onesie with penguins on it and wrapped in a gray and white blanket. He said he discovered Evelyn’s body in a black trash bag after removing layers of several other trash bags from the playhouse.

“I observed a leg and a foot attached on top of this trash wrapped in that same described fleece blanket…” Fraley said. “…It was consistent with an infant of the described age of the missing victim.”

Following the discovery, Fraley estimated that an hour passed before a doctor arrived at the scene; during that time, Fraley said multiple other agencies and law enforcement arrived due to the significance of the case.

Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, Chief Medical Examiner in Knox and Anderson counties, said autopsy pictures of Evelyn’s body showed active decomposition that had been occurring in a confined space.

The forensic pathologist testified that Eveylyn’s body had been unnaturally folded, and other photographs showed her body had been wrapped so tightly that her facial features flattened. Mileusnic-Polchan said pictures will help a jury determine if the death was accidental or intentional. She said jurors should see how tightly Evelyn had been wrapped in a blanket and foil.

Mileusnic-Polchan revealed Evelyn’s cause of death in her testimony — asphyxiation. Before this announcement at Friday’s hearing, Fraley said Megan Boswell told investigators Evelyn had died when co-sleeping with Megan and her boyfriend.

Photo: TBI Agent Brian Fraley testified Friday in court, sharing new details about the night Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found. (WJHL)

“She claimed that it was an accidental death — that she and her boyfriend at the time were sleeping in bed with [Evelyn] and when they woke up that morning that she was unresponsive…that she had been smothered…” Fraley said.

Fraley’s entire testimony can be viewed at the top of this story.

Previous testimony from TBI agents unveiled that Megan had told authorities she knew Evelyn was dead a week before Fraley uncovered the toddler’s remains on a family member’s Muddy Creek property.

Also at Friday’s hearing, Megan requested to part ways with her defense attorney Brad Sproles. Megan Boswell faces a slew of charges — including two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence, abusing a corpse and several counts of false reporting to authorities.

Her trial — originally set for Sept. 26 — was pushed back to Feb. 6, 2023.

News Channel 11 reported live from the courtroom. Stay updated with further developments on-air and online at WJHL.com.