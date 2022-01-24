SWAT situation developing in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A SWAT incident is underway at a home in Smyrna early Monday morning.

Tactical officers with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office along with Smyrna police officers on the scene at a home on Odom Court off Sam Ridley Parkway.

Officers have reportedly been at the home since 9 p.m. Sunday. Multiple “flash bangs” have been heard being detonated at the home early Monday morning.

Authorities have not released why the tactical response is at the home.

No additional information was immediately released.