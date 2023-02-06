LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest has been made in connection with a Lawrenceburg motel fire Sunday night.

Shawn Michael Buie, 49, was taken into custody Monday and is facing arson charges after allegedly starting the fire at David Crockett Motel, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Shawn Buie (Courtesy: TBI)

Lawrenceburg firefighters were originally dispatched to the David Crockett Motel in the 500 block of East Gaines Street just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to respond to a commercial fire.

Upon arrival, the first arriving units found flames and heavy smoke coming from the south side of the building.

Fire crews evacuated the rooms with help from the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

According to Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore, fire personnel performed an aggressive attack and contained the fire to the room of origin and directly above it.

No injuries to any occupants or fire personnel were reported. New Prospect, Ethridge, and Gandy Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department

Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department

Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Fire Investigators were asked to assist with the incident, and through the course of the investigation were able to identify Buie as the suspect.

He is now facing one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment.

Buie is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $60,000 bond.