SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aleya Brooks’ teammates were just some of the more than 500 people who showed up for her honor walk Sunday night, lining the halls as she prepared to donate her organs.

“She’s had a huge impact on all of our lives in every single way,” Liberty Creek cheer team member Dalaina Davis said.

Tristar Skyline Chief Medical Officer Kevin Hamilton said it was an emotional evening for many reasons.

“Just the energy and the grief and the joy at the same time, it was just amazing,” Hamilton recalled.

Aleya’s organ donation was not only a silver lining to her family but also comforted those who cared for her.

“It’s meaningful for our staff, for our doctors, nurses that are caring for patients who pass away and to know that some good and something meaningful came out of that tragedy is helpful,” Hamilton said.

Aleya’s organs will have the power to save up to eight people’s lives and could go out around the country, depending on where the need is most. Tennessee Donor Services will coordinate with those recipients firsthand.

“Being able to watch their families grow and participate in all of the activities of their life that they’ve maybe been sidelined from or they were afraid they were going to have to miss,” said Emily McKinley, Director of External Affairs for Tennessee Donor Services.

With roughly 3,000 people in Tennessee waiting for lifesaving organs, they’re encouraging everyone to become a donor.

“When we have organ donors and families who are willing to give this compassionate gift and leave this incredible legacy, it means the world,” McKinley said.

For Aleya’s teammates, this final act of kindness comes as no surprise.

“She was a teammate who never gave up on people, she always was very strong for us, and no matter what she did, it was always for others and not for herself,” teammate Ava Guy said.

To sign up to become an organ donor, click here.