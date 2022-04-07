FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – Several students were taken to a Tennessee hospital Thursday morning with minor injuries after an accident involving their school bus and a truck.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Deputies responded to a crash Thursday morning involving a truck and a Franklin County School District bus on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.

Stanley Bean, the director of schools for Franklin County Schools, told News 19 the bus was on its way to South Middle School with nine students when a truck swerved into the school bus’ lane.

“The bus driver did a great job of protecting the students. She took it at a glance instead of a head-on collision. This could have been much worse,” he explained.

Four students from the bus and the driver were taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System wtih non-life-threatening injuries according to Bean. He added two other students were later taken to the hospital by their parents.

Bean said a school resource officer for Cowan Elementary School was on his way to work and three cars behind the bus when the accident happened so was able to help get students off the bus through the back emergency exit.

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the truck was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment. Winchester Police were also on the scene of the crash.