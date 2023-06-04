NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State Rep. Carson “Bill” Beck (D-Nashville) passed away from a heart attack on Sunday, according to officials.

Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home confirmed Beck’s death to News 2 on Sunday, June 4, but the House Democratic Caucus announced later in the evening that the legislator had experienced a heart attack.

“A widely respected attorney, Bill Beck was first elected to the House in 2014. Throughout his tenure, Representative Beck’s legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson,” the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement. “As a lawmaker and lawyer, he was known for his analytical mind and his strong values, as well as his easygoing nature. He leaves behind a loving wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.”

Sunday’s statement also included quotes from caucus leaders about “the loss of their colleague and friend”:

Bill Beck was one of my closest friends. He was not only my colleague, but also my confidant. His warmth, intellect and passion for people made the House of Representatives a better place. Bill was well respected by members on both sides of the aisle. No matter the political differences or issues, Bill would always find the humanity in a situation. Any encounter with Bill made your day better. I will miss his laugh and his counsel. He was truly the best of us and I cannot imagine the world without Bill Beck in it. House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis)

Our caucus is a family. Today we lost a brother, and we are devastated. Our hearts go out to Pam, Meredith and Bill’s entire family. Bill and I entered the legislature together, and it was a true honor to serve with and learn from him. He was a source of advice, inspiration and much-needed levity for me and many others at the most crucial moments. Everyone privileged enough to ever cross Bill’s path knows what a special person and caring individual he was. He truly had a public servant’s heart and the most memorable laugh. I will miss my dear friend and colleague. Please join us as we lift the Beck family up in prayer. Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville)

Other lawmakers across the Volunteer State have taken to social media to share their thoughts and prayers in response to Beck’s death.

We are incredibly saddened to hear that our colleague, Rep. Bill Beck, has unexpectedly passed away. Bill was a dedicated servant and powerful voice for the city of Nashville, a husband, father, and friend to everyone in the General Assembly. His quick wit and unforgettable laugh could always lighten a committee meeting or the proceedings on the House floor. We express our sincere condolences and prayers to Bill’s family during this difficult time. Rep. Beck will be greatly missed. House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R)

We are extremely saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and colleague, State Representative Bill Beck. He was a passionate public servant whose hard work and unwavering dedication to the people of Nashville served as an example to us all. We pray for his family and give thanks for a well-lived life of service. Tennessee House Republicans

Our hearts are filled with sadness as we send condolences to the family of State Representative Bill Beck. For nearly a decade, Representative Beck served his district and the people of Tennessee as a State Representative and a member of our Democratic Party. His contributions to the betterment of our state and his commitment to public service will never be forgotten. Let us lift his family in love and prayer as they endure this moment of grief. Let us cherish his memory by striving to embody those values that he lived by and fought for. Tennessee Democratic Party

I’m just heartbroken to hear that my friend Rep. Bill Beck has died. We entered the legislature together in 2014 and he was such a genuinely good man. Please pray for his wife Pam, his family, and all who were his friend, which is a whole lot of us in this city who will miss him. State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville)

State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) shared a tweet from News 2’s Chris O’Brien about Beck’s passing, adding, “This is just heartbreaking. Bill was a joy to serve with and was liked by virtually everyone. You will be missed my friend. I pray for peace and healing for the Beck family.”

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my dear friend and esteemed colleague, Representative Bill Beck. Bill not only supported my campaign, but welcomed me as a freshmen and helped me learn the ropes of what it takes and what it means to be a state representative. He led with dignity, joy, courage, and most importantly, kindness. While this loss is devastative, it has been uplifting to see everyone share their stories of the kindness Bill exchanged always, and especially in a time where it seems few and far between. My prayers are with his family and friends. Bill is already incredibly missed and the honor is mine to have served with him. State Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville)

I am saddened to learn about the passing of Rep. Bill Beck. He was smart, witty, and passionate. He treated others with respect, and he served our state well. Please lift up his family in your prayers. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett

Devastating. Bill was a friend, an advisor, and an advocate for our neighborhood and the city and state at large. I am going to miss his wisdom and support. His personality and wit were as infectious as his big laugh. I miss him already. Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict (District 7) I cannot believe our State Representative Bill Beck is no longer with us. He passed away today, way too young, but I absolutely know know he had a magnificent impact on everyone he met. My mentor, my colleague, my friend. Just Monday Don Deering & I picked up Bill at his home on a golf cart, our annual tradition, to attend National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony. His contagious laugh, infectious smile, always a helper. He had faith in me from Day 1; I will always be grateful. He served Madison and Nashville well, and the Tennessee National Guard too. We miss you already Bill! Metro Councilmember Tonya Hancock (District 9)

I’m in complete shock. Bill was a giant of a man both personally and professionally. He loved life and a good joke. He will be terribly missed. Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford (District 13)

Good job and good bye my friend……RIP Bill Beck!!! Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall

According to Beck’s profile on the Tennessee General Assembly website, the 61-year-old, who represented District 51, was married with one child.

The website also listed Beck as a member of the Civil Justice Committee, the State Government Committee, the Transportation Committee, the Ethics Committee, the Civil Justice Subcommittee, the Departments and Agencies Subcommittee, and the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.

Beck reportedly attended University School of Nashville before he got his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belmont University, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the Nashville School of Law.

No additional information has been released about Beck’s death.