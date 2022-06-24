CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beaver Nuggets and Texas brisket sandwiches are nearly ready to be served in Tennessee.

The location’s Pitmaster gave a tour of what visitors can expect. Barbecue is among the main staple foods offered at the chain of gas stations/delis/retail stores.

The Crossville Buc-ee’s will open its doors at 6 a.m. Monday. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will follow at 11 a.m. with Cumberland County, Crossville, and Buc-ee’s officials.

The store will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. It is located at 2045 Genesis Road in Crossville, just off of Interstate 40.