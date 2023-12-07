GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Giles County, near the Marshall County line, Thursday morning, according to officials.

The aircraft reportedly crashed around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 by Diana Road near Pulaski.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said the single-engine aircraft crashed on a farm. Multiple agencies have responded to the crash site, but it is unknown if anyone was injured.

According to officials, the plane caught fire after the crash, but the fire has since been extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told News 2 only the pilot was on board the single-engine Beechcraft 35 when it crashed.

However, Giles County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the crash resulted in two fatalities, both of whom appeared to be on the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reportedly in charge of the investigation into the incident.