LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Skeletal remains found in 2020 have been identified as those of a Tennessee man missing since 2015.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said Jason Gene Turner was last seen on November 27, 2015, at a home on Cedar Circle in Lincoln County. When he disappeared Turner was 34-years-old with brown hair and blue eyes he also wore prescription glasses or contacts.

Blackwelder said information from a confidential source led to the February 2020 discovery of skeletal remains in woods in Van Buren County, Tennessee, several counties northwest of Lincoln. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

They were positively identified as Turner’s by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blackwelder said more evidence continues to be evaluated and persons of interest have been identified in Turner’s disappearance and murder.