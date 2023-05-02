MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are responding to a report of a shot fired shortly before noon at the Fox 13 television studios at Highland and Midland, near the University of Memphis.

Fox 13 reported on its website that a round was shot outside of the front door of its lobby. No one was injured. The gunman was holed up at Ubee’s a restaurant nearby.

Witnesses say a man walked into the station and asked to speak to someone. When he was told he could not talk to anyone, he allegedly fired a shot in the lobby. He then fled to a nearby restaurant.

South Highland is blocked from Midland to Southern.

MPD said at noon they were on the scene of a possible armed party at Ubee’s, 521 S. Highland. They asked everyone to stay out of the area.

A worker at Ubee’s told WREG that the gunman was locked in a bathroom at the restaurant. Officers rushed in, but everyone inside got out safely.

WREG is monitoring the situation and will update this news.