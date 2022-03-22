SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bedford County man is in custody following a homicide last week.

Raymond Smith, 45, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

On March 15, TBI Agents joined the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the homicide. A woman — later identified as Sarah Johnson, 32 — was found dead in a home in the 3100 block of Sims Road in Shelbyville.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities say they were led to Smith as the person responsible for Johnson’s death.

Smith has been booked into the Bedford County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.