NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big chicken is coming to Tennessee with the first location slated to open in Nashville!

The fast-food restaurant, co-founded by former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal in 2018, has signed a franchise agreement with a local restauranter to open ten restaurants across the Volunteer State.

“The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who’s lived in the area for over 40 years, I’m confident we’ll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga,” said local restaurateur Jim Richards.

According to a release, Richards currently owns and operates 13 Five Guys restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia.

The menu features several delicious items, including the “Big Cookie,” which is estimated to have the same circumference as an NBA basketball, multiple types of chicken sandwiches and “dirty fries.”

Big Chicken’s CEO Josh Halpern says the restaurant is excited to bring big flavors to Music City.

“Nashville is a prime market and one we’ve been excited to expand into and Knoxville and Chattanooga are incredible college town markets that we’re excited to enter as well. We look forward to supporting Jim and his team as they introduce Music City and Eastern Tennessee to BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun!”

At this time, the exact locations of the restaurants or future opening dates are not yet known.