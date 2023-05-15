SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While summer vacationers await the sprawling Buc-ee’s Travel Center to open in Sevier County, company leaders have set a new grand opening date.

A Buc-ee’s spokesperson said a grand opening for the Sevierville location is planned for Monday, June 26.

Crews broke ground on Tennessee’s second Buc-ee’s location in late September 2021. An opening date of June 5 was announced in April, only to be delayed a few days later.

When it does open, the 74,000-square-foot site will briefly hold the title of the world’s largest convenience store. It will feature 120 gas pumps and a 250-foot-long car wash.

It will be the first business to open at the Exit 407: Gateway to Adventure, a 200-acre development owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians aiming to attract some of the millions of visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for an entertainment district at the site. Leaders have also said they plan to add an overnight resort in the second phase of the site’s development.

The first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee opened last year in Crossville.

This branch will be the newest Buc-ee’s in Tennessee for only a little while, as a third Buc-ee’s location was announced in December of 2022. According to the report, the third location will be in Murfreesboro.