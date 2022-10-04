FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department will host a Senior Fishing Day on Saturday, October 22, featuring the third annual “Worm Drowning Contest.”

The event will be held at Stone Bridge Park from 8 a.m. until 12 noon, with registration starting at 7 a.m. Officials have said there will not be a rain-out date.

Anyone age 60 or older is invited to fish all day at the park, located at 301 Eufala Street, with prizes, tagged money fish and a trophy for first place. Those prizes end at noon.

The park will continue to only be open for seniors to fish the rest of the day until dark, according to organizers.

Fayetteville Parks in Recreation is hosting the event in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Elks Lodge #1792 and Wal-Mart, who say there will be some poles, tackle and bait available for use.

Organizers also encourage donations of water, snacks, crackers and cookies for the seniors. Those can be dropped off at the recreation department, located at 1203 Winchester Highway.

For more information on Senior Fishing Day, call (931) 433-6059.