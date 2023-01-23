KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces on Monday she will perform in Knoxville later this year.

Legendary artist Stevie Nicks announced 14 concerts for 2023 with the former Fleetwood Mac lead singer to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 16.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Live Nation and Official Platinum presales will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner was first inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac and was inducted as a solo artist in 2018. Rolling Stone recently ranked her at No. 93 in their 200 Best Singers of All Time list.

Last year, she became the first woman to headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the four-day music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in its 20+ year history

Thompson-Boling Arena has been able to attract larger acts more frequently since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019. The arena has since hosted major events and musical acts like Paul McCartney, Alan Jackson, Kevin Hart and many others.