MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The suspect in a shooting in Ripley, Tennessee that left one dead and two people injured has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted List.

Kylan Beard is wanted by the Ripley Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

TBI says Beard should be considered armed and dangerous.

TBI is offering a $2,500 award for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.