FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The City of Fayetteville was looking to raise its property tax for the 2024 fiscal year to cover raises for city employees, but the property tax increase did not pass.

Currently, residents pay $1.50 per $100 of assessed value, and the assessed value is 25% of the appraised value. This means you would multiply .0150 by the assessed value of the property to get the amount residents have to pay in property tax now.

The proposed tax increase would have cost $1.85 per $100 of assessed value.

That means if a property’s appraised value is $100,000, its assessed value is $25,000. A resident would pay $375 in property taxes under the current rate. However, had the new tax been passed, a resident would’ve paid $88 more, and their new property tax would’ve been $463.

Appraised Value = $100,000

Assessed Value (25% of Appraised Value) = $25,000

Current Property Tax Rate ($1.50 per 100 of assessed value) = .015

Current Property Tax Rate x assessed value (.015 x 25,000) = $375 in property tax

Proposed Property Tax Rate ($1.85 per 100 of assessed value) = .0185

Proposed Property Tax Rate x assessed value (.0185 x 25,000) = $463 in property tax

Tina Osgood is a business and property owner in the city of Fayetteville. She says had the proposed hike been passed, she would’ve had to pay significantly more in taxes.

“My taxes would’ve probably gone up over $2,000 on both properties, cause I have to pay city and county tax on my building as well as my home,” Osgood said.

Due to the state of living for some in Fayetteville, Osgood says she’s thrilled city leaders did not pass the tax increase.

“21% of the residents here are on poverty level and the others, we’re an aging community, I was so pleased that they did not go through with the property increase,” Osgood told News 19.

Some residents say they are already paying city and county taxes.

Fayetteville homeowner Tracy Roberson says with the current state of inflation, property taxes staying the same in her city gives her peace of mind.

“Everything is going up I mean food, school supplies everything’s been going up considerably houses everything. Its good to know that the taxes are going to remain the same at least for now,” Roberson said.

City leaders were not immediately available for comment.

Although Fayetteville property taxes will remain the same, residents in the city are still worried as Lincoln County is also proposing a property tax increase that will be up for a vote on June 20th.