PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WHNT) — People living on Patton Hollow Road in Lincoln County say for years they’ve pleaded with local utilities and city leaders to get water to their homes that are located on a hilltop.

While some have city or county water available in their homes at the turn of a faucet, the neighborhood in Petersburg, Tennessee is living without it.

Those who have homes on Patton Hollow are dependent on springs and rainwater for their water supply, both of which they say are unreliable.

With springs drying up at times and rainfall not being an everyday occurrence, residents like Jeb Buck say they must desperately conserve their usage.

“We do have to be very careful about water use we have on occasion gone weeks if not sometimes over a month without water,” Buck said.

Buck and his family rely on a cave spring for their water, but he says frequent power outages in the neighborhood have left them without.

“When the electric goes out your water goes out cause its tied to whatever electric pumps that we have,” Buck told News 19.

The problem has made life difficult for Dale Campbell and his wife who says they have to be extremally tight with their water consumption.

“You have to cut your water on for a minute to wet down and then soap up then cut it on for another minute in a half to rinse off and take a shower every other day, it’s kind of embarrassing to go to your neighbor’s house get 5 gallons buckets of water just to flush your toilet,” Campbell said.

The local utilities say in order to provide water, a water line would have to be built into the mountain for it to reach the neighborhood, something that would require an extensive infrastructure project.

Both Campbell and Buck had a message for their local leaders about their issues

“Everyone up here is relying on an unreliable source of water and that’s all we need from the city or county is a reliable source of water,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s neighbor Jeb Buck added “Work together work with us to get grants and work with the different resources we have locally to bring the water up here,” Buck said.

Residents signed a petition that shows Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman supporting the building of the water line that is required for Patton Hollow residents to have a water supply.

News 19 reached out to Mayor Newman about the situation, however he declined to comment.