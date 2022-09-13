NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are you a Backstreet Boys fan? If so, head over to the Nashville Humane Association and meet the newest litter of pups named after the iconic 90s boyband.

While in Music City last week, the boy band invited the litter of puppies to join and help them with a special production shoot.

The animal shelter says they are still in awe at the star-studded meeting and thankful for superstardom support.

Source: Nashville Humane Association

“The experience was Larger Than Life for all involved! We are so grateful for this superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for some adorable 9–10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups,” said those at the shelter.

According to the Nashville Humane Association, the Backstreet’s Pups will be available for adoption Tuesday, September 13, with the exception of two pups who will become available next week.

Nashville Humane Association is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 213 Oceola Avenue in West Nashville.