GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Coca-Cola bottling facility in Giles County was damaged in a fire late Thursday night.

The fire began just after 9p.m. at the plant on West College Street near South Seventh Street in Pulaski.

(Photo: WKRN)

It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze not how damaged the facility is.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.