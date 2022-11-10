KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.

McCollough, 22, of Georgia is charged with felony aggravated assault after an Oct. 9 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a man who told investigators he entered the wrong apartment, in the wrong building, after having been drinking. The victim accused McCollough of punching him and causing him to fall down the stairs of a Knoxville apartment complex.

On Thursday, testimony was given by McCollough, his roommate Warren Burrell and the victim during a preliminary hearing in a Knox County courtroom.

McCollough’s attorney Chloe Akers asked Judge Andrew Jackson VI to dismiss the case based on the grounds of self-defense since the victim had allegedly unlawfully entered McCollough’s apartment before the alleged assault took place. The victim said under oath that he did not enter the apartment, setting only one foot on the threshold.

Judge Jackson denied a request to drop the assault charge against McCollough and the case is bound over to a grand jury. A court date has not yet been set.

McCollough claimed in his testimony that he hit the victim just once on the vestibule or curtilage of the apartment unit; while the victim claims he was hit by McCollough at the top of the stairs about 30 feet from the apartment’s front door.

Akers asserted that it was after the victim had threatened to come back inside the apartment that McCollough punched him one time in the face within two feet of the apartment door and not anywhere near the stairs.

Attorney Chloe Akers sits next to her client, UT football player Jaylen McCollough in a Knox County courtroom during a preliminary hearing in which he faces a charge of felony aggravated assault. (Photo: WATE)

UT football player Jaylen McCollough prepares to testify in a Knox County courtroom during a preliminary hearing in which he faces a charge of felony aggravated assault. (Photo: WATE)

UT football player Jaylen McCollough testifies in a Knox County courtroom during a preliminary hearing in which he faces a charge of felony aggravated assault. (Photo: WATE)

UT football player Warren Burrell, the roommate and friend of Jaylen McCollough testifies in a Knox County courtroom during a preliminary hearing in which McCollough faces a charge of felony aggravated assault. (Photo: WATE)

The victim, Zion Spencer is questioned by attorney Chloe Akers for UT football player Jaylen McCollough in a Knox County courtroom during a preliminary hearing in which McCollough faces a charge of felony aggravated assault. Spencer claims McCollough punched him and caused him to fall down apartment stairs. (Photo: WATE)

McCollough is a senior defensive captain on the UT football team and has served in that role in each game this season, according to team records online, except for the recent games against Alabama and UT-Martin; he returned to play against Kentucky on Oct. 29, and played against Georgia on Nov. 5.

Head coach Josh Heupel said that McCollough was not suspended following the incident. WATE 6 has reached out to the University of Tennessee regarding McCollough’s status for this week’s game against Missouri.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with additional information following the court proceeding.