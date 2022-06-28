MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in Madison.
Police say, Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, shot a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase. The officer is said to have non-critical injuries and is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Officers say Edwards then abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot.
Police think Edwards may have later stolen a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck with front bumper damage, a missing front grill and multiple dents on the body. The vehicle’s tag is TN “88F-W55.”
Edwards is believed to be armed with two guns.
The TBI has issued a Blue Alert for Edwards stating that he is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest.
There was a large police presence in Madison as officials searched for the suspect. Authorities believe there is a chance he already fled the area in the stolen truck.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.