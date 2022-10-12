MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.

If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops.

However, police say Johnathan Durham tried stealing items from the car before lying down in the backseat.

He was first reported to police by the victim as being suspicious. When police arrived, they said there was evidence the car was disturbed.

Detectives also said during a pat-down before Durham was taken away, he had items belonging to the victim in his pocket.

Durham was standing in front of Judge Sheila Bruce-Renfro Tuesday on a burglary charge.

He is being held on a $2,000 bond. The 34-year-old could face between one to six years in lockup if convicted.

He is set to go back before the judge on October 19.