NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In anticipation for Taylor Swift’s three sold out shows at Nissan Stadium this weekend, Saint Thomas NICU nurses made Swift-themed outfits for the preemies in their care.

Thousands of diehard Swifties will descend upon Nashville for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

According to a release,

NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris were working a night shift at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown with respiratory therapist Leah Landa. The hardcore “Swifties” were passing the time by talking about their favorite Taylor songs, what they’re hoping she would play at the Nashville shows, what they’re wearing to the concerts, etc. Then at MIDNIGHT, Olivia said, “I just had the BEST idea! Why don’t we do the Eras costumes for Swift Week in Nashville when she tours here?”

THAT’S WHEN they all knew they were on to a great idea! It would provide so much HAPPINESS to the families in the NICU and the 22 staff members of the unit who are attending Taylor’s shows. Not to mention the entire Nashville community, which holds such a special place to Taylor. The nurses immediately started envisioning what every Era’s costume would look like and which baby’s personality would best match each one. They knew they would come up with every STYLE. These 10 Eras costumes were not only BEJEWELED but also GORGEOUS.

The babies featured in these photos represent each Taylor Swift album: Speak Now, Reputation, Red, 1989, Midnight, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless, and Debut. The nurses also included THE MAN of the unit, their oldest patient and LOVER boy to all, Ed Sheeran, Taylor’s long-time best bud and collaborator, complete with tattoo sleeves and RED hair.

Our NICU Babies are FEARLESS, and we are so thrilled they have A PLACE IN THIS WORLD!

Ascension Saint Thomas