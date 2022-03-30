NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A growing petition on Change.org is calling for clemency in the case of RaDonda Vaught. This comes after a jury found the former Vanderbilt nurse guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Vaught is said to have administered a fatal dose of the wrong medication to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey in December of 2017.

Charlene Murphey, 75, was waiting for a standard scan at Vanderbilt University Medical Center when Vaught was supposed to administer a sedative for Murphy’s comfort, but instead gave Murphey a different medication that causes paralysis. Murphey died within 20 minutes after receiving the medication.

Since the conviction, nurses across the country have spoken out against the verdict, saying the decision could have lasting impacts on the healthcare industry. The American Nurses Association reacted to the trial saying the guilty verdict could have a “chilling effect on reporting and process improvement.”

Now, thousands are letting their voices be heard by signing a petition calling for clemency in the case.

The “Grant RaDonda Vaught Clemency” petition states RaDonda, “was honest with her mistake and took the necessary steps of reporting the incident. She unfortunately is the only one being held accountable for this mistake.” It also goes on to say, “the patient’s family states the patient would not want RaDonda to be prosecuted for this mistake.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, over 102,000 people had signed the petition.

In a statement released Saturday morning, the Nashville District Attorney’s Office states that the verdict was not an indictment against the nursing profession but rather about the “gross neglect that was committed by RaDonda Vaught.”

Vaught’s sentencing is set for May 13.