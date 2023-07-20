LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The police department in Petersburg, Tennessee is looking to bring in more officers soon with the goal of providing ’round the clock services for their community.

When someone in Petersburg calls law enforcement during the late hours of the night, surrounding law enforcement agencies have to respond. That’s because, with just two officers, the city’s department can only operate within their designated business hours.

The department last offered 24-hour community service in the early 2000s, but with a plan in place, they’re looking to revitalize that around-the-clock service.

Petersburg Police Chief Matthew Griffy and Sergeant Mark Gay are the only officers currently serving the area, but they’re hoping a recent increase in starting wages will help bring in more officers.

“If you have a young officer come in here now and they’re married with children… The pay rate right now is $17 an hour, and you can’t really support a family on $17 an hour, so we have now got the pay scale to $22 an hour starting out,” Griffy said.

With just two officers on duty, the department only operates within its hours of business. As for calls during the later hours of the night, residents are left to rely on the Lincoln and Marshall County Sheriff’s Departments.

However, Chief Griffy believes their plan to bring in more officers will help them provide around-the-clock services that will also reduce response times with other departments being further away.

“The City of Petersburg is one square mile, so we can actually be there within a fraction of the time, you know having someone here 24/7,” Griffy told News 19.

Some people in the area like business owner Jean Griffin say the move by the department is a great thing for Petersburg, especially when it comes to safety.

“I think it’ll make the homeowners feel safer I don’t think we have a lot of crime but I think just knowing that they’re there to respond when you need them as a resident or as a business owner is a great thing,” Griffin said.

Although it’s a smaller community, Chief Griffy says Petersburg deserves to have a department that is able to provide services at all times.

“Just because we are a small city in a small community doesn’t mean that we don’t have big crime that does happen here if something serious does happen, we can have an officer on the scene within minutes of the call coming out,” Griffy said.

Griffy says he’s thankful for the surrounding law enforcement agencies that have helped served his city, but with the plan in place, he hopes they’ll bring in 5 more officers that will help provide 24 hours of patrol service for Petersburg.